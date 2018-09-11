GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- This weekend is feeling much more like January than November.

Brisk northwesterly winds are ushering in the coldest air of the season in the Piedmont Triad.

The Canadian air will cause temperatures to chill to the frosty mid 20's overnight.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for the Piedmont of North Carolina between 10 pm tonight and 9 am Sunday morning.

You should take action to protect plants and water pipes.

The Piedmont will have subfreezing temperatures for about 12 hours tonight and early Sunday morning.

Temperatures will drop to around 25 overnight.

