GREENSBORO, NC --- First and foremost, Hurricane Michael will be *NOTHING* like Florence was for the Carolinas. While the storm will move inland in Florida as a possible Cat. 3 hurricane, it will be downgraded to a tropical storm by the time it reaches the Carolinas.

We'll see scattered showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday from the system, but it'll move quickly which will greatly limit the flooding risk.

The highest rain totals from this system will likely be in the 5" range in isolated areas, but most spots will only see 1-3". The good news is that the system will keep moving

RELATED | Tropical Storm Michael Could Strengthen Into Hurricane, Forecasters Say

Rain, 25-35 mph wind (with higher gusts) & an isolated severe weather risk will be the main issues from this system across the Piedmont.

Tropical Storm Michael formed near the Yucatan Peninsula Sunday afternoon. Here is the latest forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center.

► Stay on top of weather by downloading the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

RELATED | Gov. Scott to declare state of emergency to prepare for Tropical Storm Michael

It is expected to track northward the next few days, before making landfall Wednesday night or Thursday morning along the Florida Panhandle, or the Alabama gulf coast. After that the center will track towards the Carolinas. As of now, most of our area is expected to get 1-3" of rain from this system. If the center tracks to our east, the Piedmont will be on the low end of that range, but if it tracks just to our west, we'll see the opportunity to receive up tom 5" in localized areas. Either way, the flooding risk will be greatly limited, thanks to the fast movement of this system.

A cold front will sweep across the Carolinas Friday, which will push the moisture out of the area, and also usher in Fall weather next weekend.

We'll keep you updated on this system.

© 2018 WFMY