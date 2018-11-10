GREENSBORO (WFMY) - The Carolinas are far from the clear of Tropical Storm Michael. We started feeling effects from the storm Thursday morning. If you have photos or video to share on social media, be sure to use the #StormTrack2 hashtag.

Thursday: NC Emergency Management reports total power outages are right under 17,000.

Total power outages as of 12:00 pm on Oct. 11, is 16,990. The majority of these outages are in Buncombe, Craven, Henderson, Montgomery, Rutherford and Stanly counties. #HurricaneMichael — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) October 11, 2018

Around 12:30 p.m., Duke Energy's power outage map showed over 2,400 outages in Davidson County. Iredell County (2,607), Alexander County (2,016), Moore County (1,670) and Cumberland County (1,099) also had significant outages.

Here's the wind gusts we're seeing in the area. Highest winds look to be in Statesville.

Current wind gusts as of 12:45 pm. pic.twitter.com/uhV5UfN9Kd — WFMY News 2 Weather (@wfmyweather) October 11, 2018

Heavy rain is beginning to move into the southern Piedmont heading north. It'll arrive in the metro Triad area around noon.

Heavier rain is tracking north through Montgomery, Moore, and Southern Randolph counties. this will pivot north and northwest into the metro Triad around Noon. pic.twitter.com/d885wN0Pmk — WFMY News 2 Weather (@wfmyweather) October 11, 2018

Here's a look at some of the flooding that's impacting North Carolina.

McDowell County Emergency Management tweeted out this photo earlier:

Flash flooding continues across McDowell. Please help us by not driving through flooded roadways. Turn Around - Don't Drown #ncwx @NCEmergency @NWSGSP @FHWxN pic.twitter.com/DtQLVLidmd — McDowell County EM (@mcdowell_em) October 11, 2018

Gov. Cooper reminds everyone Michael is a dangerous Tropical Storm. At least 16 roads have closed due to Michael. If you have to travel, leave space between cars and don't drive on flooded roads or past barricades, Gov. Cooper reported.

Much of the state is on a flash flood watch and a tornado watch. A few rivers are expected to flood. If you are asked to evacuate, don't question it, go.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of North Carolina and Virginia until 9 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/9lqqzTBAja — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) October 11, 2018

AM #ncwx update: #HurricaneMichael is now a Tropical Storm & is expected weaken throughout the day. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for most of NC through early Friday. NC residents should be on guard for flash flooding, river/coastal flooding, high winds & tornadoes. pic.twitter.com/C1Piq8ljsN — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) October 11, 2018

NCDOT Update: more than 2,100 personnel monitoring the storm. Will address any fallen trees on roads and will place closure signs where needed. Construction sites ongoing from Florence have been secured.

At least 16 roads have closed due to Michael. If you have to travel, leave space between cars and don't drive on flooded roads or past barricades.

On Wednesday, Hurricane Michael invaded the Florida Panhandle bringing 155 MPH winds as a category 4 storm, the worst to ever hit the Panhandle. Its northeast track leaves North Carolina a target just weeks after Hurricane Florence ripped through the area.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE PIEDMONT TRIAD

For us in the Triad, Michael projects to be a problematic tropical storm, with the biggest worries being flooding possibilities from the consistent rain we'll see for much of Thursday. WFMY News 2 Chief Meteorologist Tim Buckley predicts the Triad will see heavy rain from midday until the evening hours.

MICHAEL IN NC -- It will be a tropical storm rolling through North Carolina. Our biggest concern is for flooding rains, anywhere from 2" to 6" possible. Wind gusts 30-50 mph possible. Tornado threat isn't zero here, but greater along eastern SC and NC. #ncwx #scwx @WFMY pic.twitter.com/1kZTLDxmuN — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) October 10, 2018

NC STATE OF EMERGENCY

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a 'State of Emergency' on Wednesday while announcing he has activated the National Guard. Several counties in the state are already under a storm watch.

“I know people who weathered Florence last month and other storms before don’t want to even think about another one,” said Gov. Cooper. “But we have to. So I’m asking you to be watchful and alert, and to get ready.”

SCHOOL CLOSINGS

As of Wednesday night, dozens of school systems announced closings for Thursday or plans to dismiss early.

In the Triad, Guilford County Schools, Alamance-Burlington Schools, Randolph County Schools and Montgomery County Schools are all closed Thursday. Check out the full-list of closings below.

POWER OUTAGES

Duke Energy predicts between 300,000 and 500,000 power outages in the Carolinas. 45 counties are under a tropical storm warning for high winds and heavy rain.

POWER LINE SAFETY

Safety Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging during a storm. Consider all lines energized as well as trees or limbs in contact with lines. Report downed power lines to your local power company and to your police department.

If a power line falls across a car that you're in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

REPORTING POWER OUTAGES

Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766 Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online

Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356

NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870

Energy United: 1-800-386-4833

Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633

Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667

Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241

City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337

City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111

WEDNESDAY NC FLOODING

Flooding has already taken place on some roads in Alleghany County. Check out these pics from social media from the Alleghany County Sheriff's Office Facebook page and William Bottomley on Twitter (@williebtv).

FLOOD SAFETY

With a hurricane or tropical storm, there’s always a potential for flooding. Here’s what you should know about flood safety.

Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information.

Check out: NC Flood Maps

If flash flooding is a risk in your location, then monitor potential signs, such as heavy rain.

Remember to TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!

If told to evacuate, do so immediately. Never drive around barricades. Local responders use them to safely direct traffic out of flooded areas.

If your vehicle is trapped in rapidly moving water, then stay inside. If water is rising inside the vehicle, then seek refuge on the roof.

If trapped in a building, then go to its highest level. Do not climb into a closed attic. You may become trapped by rising floodwater. Go on the roof only if necessary. Once there, signal for help.

Stay away from high water, storm drains, ditches, ravines, or culverts

12 inches of water can carry away a small car

More than half of ALL flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into flood waters

Many flash flood deaths occur at night

6 inches of fast moving water can knock you off your feet

It takes only 2 feet of water to float away most vehicles

Never walk through flood waters

If you’re trapped by moving water move to the highest point and call 911

If line markings on the road are not visible, DO NOT drive through the water

Avoid driving through pools of standing water.

Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. It typically takes up to 30 days for a policy to go into effect and can protect the life you've built. Homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding. Get flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP)

SHARING YOUR PICS. AND VIDEOS

