ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- There are reports of flooded roads in Rockingham County.

A traffic alert has been issued for River Road and Grogan Road in Stoneville due to flooding.

Rockingham County emergency services said someone had to be rescued from their vehicle after being trapped in flood waters along the road.

A sinkhole has also formed on Highway 135 as a result of flooding near Moyers Rest Home in Stoneville.

