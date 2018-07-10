GREENSBORO, NC -- Hurricane Michael is getting stronger, now a major Category 3 hurricane as it races toward the Panhandle of Florida. The storm is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and heavy rain to there on Wednesday, and then it heads inland toward Georgia and the Carolinas.

Thankfully, Michael will be nothing like Florence for the Carolinas, but it will still bring wind and rain. The WFMY News 2 Weather Team is tracking the storm that will hit us on Thursday.

MICHAEL STRENGTH & LOCATION NOW:

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center measured maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, upgrading Michael to a Category 3, almost Category 4. The storm is located about 220 miles south of Panama City, Florida. Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Gulf Coast from the Alabama-Florida border to the Suwannee River of Florida. A tropical storm watch is now in effect along the southeastern coast of the United States from Fernandina Beach, Florida to South Santee River, South Carolina.

LATEST PROJECTED TRACK:

Right now, the National Hurricane Center predicts a landfall along the Florida panhandle on Wednesday. Michael could be as strong as a category 3 storm at that time. After that, the storm will head inland over Georgia, and then move into the Carolinas on Thursday.

For us, we need to be on guard for Thursday. That's when Michael will be moving through our area, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. The storm will move quickly, exiting the Piedmont by Friday morning as it turns east and heads offshore.

Computer models are in good agreement on the track, but slight shifts toward the coast or toward the mountains will have a big impact on our forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN THE PIEDMONT:

As the storm looks right now, anywhere from 2" to 4" of rain is likely across the Piedmont, with higher amounts of 4 to 6" possible in some ares. This is enough to cause some short-lived flash flooding prolems on Thursday, and possibly a some river flooding on Friday.

As far as wind goes, we can plan on 15-25 mph sustained winds, with gusts over 40 mph at times. This would be enough to cause some limited power outages and possibly a few downed trees Thursday.

If the storm tracks south of us, severe weather is not that likely, but if it tracks overhead, there would be a low threat of tornadoes.

We'll keep you updated on this system.

