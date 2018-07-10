GREENSBORO, NC -- Michael hits Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes on record. It made landfall near the town of Mexico Beach with 155 mph winds. It is headed our way Thursday, moving toward us as a tropical storm.

Thankfully, Michael will be nothing like Florence for the Carolinas, but it will still bring high winds and heavy rain. The WFMY News 2 Weather Team is tracking the storm that will hit us on Thursday.

RELATED | Deadly Hurricane Michael now 'extremely dangerous' Category 4

MICHAEL STRENGTH & LOCATION NOW:

Michael made landfall near Mexico Beach, Florida Wednesday afternoon according to the National Hurricane Center. The NHC advisory includes a notice for life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rain over the Florida panhandle.

Hurricane #Michael Advisory 16A: Michael Intensifies as it Makes Landfall Near Mexico Beach Florida. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 10, 2018

As of the 2 PM advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Michael had sustained winds of 155 MPH with stronger gusts. It was moving north at 14 mph. Pressure is an incredibly low 919 mb, making it the third lowest pressure on record for the United States in a landfall.

Latest Spaghetti Models

Check out this Space Station View of Monster Storm Hurricane Michael

LATEST PROJECTED TRACK:

Right now, the National Hurricane Center predicts a landfall along the Florida panhandle on Wednesday. Michael could be as strong as a category 3 storm at that time. After that, the storm will head inland over Georgia, and then move into the Carolinas on Thursday.

For us, we need to be on guard for Thursday. That's when Michael will be moving through our area, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. The storm will move quickly, exiting the Piedmont by Friday morning as it turns east and heads offshore.

Computer models are in good agreement on the track, but slight shifts toward the coast or toward the mountains will have a big impact on our forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN THE PIEDMONT:

As the storm looks right now, 2" to 4" of rain is likely across the Piedmont, with higher amounts of 4 to 6" possible in some ares. This is enough to cause some flash flooding problems on Thursday, and possibly a some river flooding on Friday.

As far as wind goes, we can plan on 15-30 mph sustained winds, with gusts of 30-50 mph at times. This would be enough to cause some scattered power outages and possibly a few downed trees Thursday.

Our tornado threat is not high here in the Piedmont, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out completely. We'll keep a close eye on that threat.

► Stay on top of weather by downloading the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

RELATED | Gov. Scott to declare state of emergency to prepare for Tropical Storm Michael

We'll keep you updated on this system.

© 2018 WFMY