GREENSBORO, NC -- Michael hits Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes on record. It made landfall near the town of Mexico Beach with 155 mph winds. It is headed our way Thursday, moving toward us as a tropical storm.

Thankfully, Michael will be nothing like Florence for the Carolinas, but it will still bring high winds and heavy rain. The WFMY News 2 Weather Team is tracking the storm that will hit us on Thursday.

MICHAEL STRENGTH & LOCATION NOW:

As of the 7 PM advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Michael had sustained winds of 100 MPH with stronger gusts. It's located in Southwest Georgia border. It was moving north at 13 mph. Pressure has risen to 950 mb.

Earlier Wednesday, Michael made landfall near Mexico Beach, during the afternoon according to the National Hurricane Center. The pressure of 919 mb was the third lowest on record for a tropical system in the mainland United States.

LATEST PROJECTED TRACK:

Michael will continue to move toward the Carolinas overnight and move in mid-morning on Thursday. We should plan on quiet weather overnight, with winds picking up after sunrise. Heavy rain and high winds will move in by the lunchtime hour, and stick around through the afternoon. By evening, the heavy rain and high winds will slowly start to subside a bit.

WHAT TO EXPECT HERE:

As the storm looks right now, 2" to 4" of rain is likely across the Piedmont, with higher amounts of 4 to 6" possible in some ares. This is enough to cause some flash flooding problems on Thursday, and possibly a some river flooding on Friday.

As far as wind goes, we can plan on 15-30 mph sustained winds, with gusts of 30-50 mph at times. This would be enough to cause some scattered power outages and possibly a few downed trees Thursday.

Timeline:

Rain Forecast:

Rain totals will generally be 4 to 6 inches in the Triad. That's plenty enough to cause some flash flooding throughout the day, especially in areas that are prone to flooding.

Tornado Threat:

The concern for tornadoes is greater south and east of the Triad, but we'll have to keep our eyes peeled. Areas along the Coastal Plain and the Sandhills will have a better chance to see a tornado or two on Thursday.

We'll keep you updated on this system.

