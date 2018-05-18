PIEDMONT-TRIAD, NC -- Watch out for flooding this afternoon and evening. More tropical downpours wil continue across the Piedmont Friday afternoon and evening. As the rain comes down, it's running out of places to go.

Heavy rain has fallen for several days, and has been scattered across the area so far on Friday. Flooding has already been reported in Wilkes, Surry, Stokes Counties.

Flash flooding is happening at King Elementary. Goff Road has been closed in King.

As of 2pm -- very heavy rain has fallen across much of the area. Up to 2-3" estimated in parts of Yadkin and Surry Counties. pic.twitter.com/rIOhO4JKHd — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) May 18, 2018

It's important to remember to never drive through any flooded roadways. Just a small amount of moving water is enough to float a car, and put you in danger.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through tomorrow for the Foothills and Northern Piedmont Counties.

Please share your severe weather pictures with us at myphotos@wfmy.com or webteam@wfmy.com.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WFMY