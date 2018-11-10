The Carolinas are far from the clear of Tropical Storm Michael. We started feeling effects from the storm Thursday morning. If you have photos or video to share on social media, be sure to use the #StormTrack2 hashtag.
Tornado WATCH Issued for Some Triad Counties
Plan on heavy rain and high winds at times to continue through early evening that will create some power outages and flash flooding. Everything will die down by late evening, with sunshine for Friday.
2pm UPDATE
