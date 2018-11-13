GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It may seem too early, but winter weather is already a possibility in the Piedmont. Come Thursday morning, some freezing rain could create some issues, mainly in the Foothills, but possibly in the Triad too.

Another round of moisture will move into the area late Wednesday. It'll start out as rain during the evening, but during the overnight hours temperatures are expected to cool to near, or below freezing in many locations. Freezing rain is most likely in the Foothills, and areas north and west of I-85. It is possible, but not a sure thing in Greensboro and Winston-Salem, with temperatures expected to be right on the edge of freezing.

Eventually, temperatures will warm above freezing by midday Thursday which will turn the frozen precipitation back to rain. Icy accumulations are likely in the Foothills, but only a possibility in the Triad.

Main impacts will be for downed trees and power outages in the Foothill communities.

FOOTHILLS / NW PIEDMONT:

Accumulating ice is more likely in these areas

Concern for some downed trees or power outages

Slick spots are possible on bridges and overpasses

TRIAD CITIES:

Mainly just a cold rain, but temps could get cold enough for a brief period of freezing rain.

Some icing is possible, especially on elevated surfaces or a bit on the trees.

Power outages should be limited, but watching closely.

No travel issues expected at this time, but watching closely.

SOUTH/EAST OF I-85:

All cold rain.

No icing issues expected at this time.

All areas will see a good amount of rain on Thursday with an additional 1"-2" on top of what we've already seen this week. Considering our recent flooding concerns, additional flooding is a possibility.

