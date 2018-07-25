ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- Heavy rain resulted in flooding for parts of Rockingham County.

Flooding closed part of River Road and Grogan Road in Stoneville.

Rockingham County emergency services said someone had to be rescued from their vehicle after being trapped in flood waters along the road.

A sinkhole also formed after flooding washed out part of Highway 135. The impacted area is near

Moyers Rest Home in Stoneville. The NCDOT said it could take up to a week to make repairs.

