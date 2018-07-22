GREENSBORO, NC - Our stretch of dry weather is quickly coming to an end as we enter an unsettled weather pattern. It won't rain everywhere all the time this week, but it could rain anywhere at any time with scattered showers and storms likely through mid-week. We will start the week well below average for rainfall this month, but we won't end it that way.

RELATED | Local Weather

We're going to be sandwiched between high pressure to our east and low pressure to our west, which will funnel tropical moisture into the Piedmont.

With this tropical moisture in place, any shower or storm that develops may produce locally heavy rainfall. By the end of the week, most of our viewing area will have received several inches of rain, cutting into or even eliminating our current rainfall deficit.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY