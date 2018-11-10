BREAKING | Guilford County Schools CLOSED Friday.

We started feeling effects from the storm Thursday morning and by afternoon the storm was pounding the Triad area and other parts of NC. If you have photos or video to share on social media, be sure to use the #StormTrack2 hashtag.

Tornado WATCH Issued for Some Triad Counties

Plan on heavy rain and high winds at times to continue through early evening that will create some power outages and flash flooding. Everything will die down by late evening, with sunshine for Friday.

3pm UPDATE

2pm UPDATE

PHOTOS | Michael Pounds The Triad, NC With Heavy Rain

01 / 92
Yanceyville Street in Greensboro
02 / 92
Yanceyville Street in Greensboro
03 / 92
Yanceyville Street in Greensboro
04 / 92
Yanceyville Street in Greensboro
05 / 92
Yanceyville Street in Greensboro
06 / 92
Tree falls across cars on Yanceyville Street in Greensboro.
07 / 92
Rainbow after the storm in Reidsville
08 / 92
Pelham, NC
09 / 92
Stadium Drive in Eden.
10 / 92
Water damage at Monique Tinsley's home.
11 / 92
Burlington
12 / 92
Eden
13 / 92
Bicentennial Greenway on Piedmont Parkway
14 / 92
Bicentennial Greenway
15 / 92
Matrimony Creek
16 / 92
Tree down in Haw River
17 / 92
Yanceyville
18 / 92
Asheboro
19 / 92
Eden
20 / 92
Eden
21 / 92
Eden
22 / 92
Eden
23 / 92
Eden
24 / 92
Eden
25 / 92
Eden
26 / 92
Buffalo Creek in Greensboro
27 / 92
Buffalo Creek in Greensboro
28 / 92
Yanceyville Road near the ballpark in Greensboro
29 / 92
Purple clouds after the storm in Eden
30 / 92
Yanceyville Road near the ballpark in Greensboro
31 / 92
Damage at Fairmount and North Mendenhall Street in Greensboro. Photo courtesy Anthony Beasley
32 / 92
Damage at Fairmount and North Mendenhall Street in Greensboro. Photo courtesy Anthony Beasley
33 / 92
Damage at Fairmount and North Mendenhall Street in Greensboro. Photo courtesy Anthony Beasley
34 / 92
Damage at Fairmount and North Mendenhall Street in Greensboro. Photo courtesy Anthony Beasley
35 / 92
Damage at Fairmount and North Mendenhall Street in Greensboro. Photo courtesy Anthony Beasley
36 / 92
Tree on home in Eden
37 / 92
Tree on home in Eden
38 / 92
Tree on home in Eden
39 / 92
Tree on home in Eden
40 / 92
Greensboro
41 / 92
Greensboro
42 / 92
Greensboro
43 / 92
Greensboro
44 / 92
Pearman Querry Rd in Stokesdale
45 / 92
Randleman
46 / 92
Warner Rd in Guilford County
47 / 92
Latham Park in Greensboro
48 / 92
Kernersville
49 / 92
Thomasville
50 / 92
Bible Baptist Church in Burlington
51 / 92
Bible Baptist Church in Burlington
52 / 92
Pleasant Garden
53 / 92
Pleasant Garden
54 / 92
AO Elementary School and Hwy 87 South
55 / 92
Madison flooding.
56 / 92
Greensboro
57 / 92
Liberty, NC
58 / 92
Bible Baptist Church in Burlington. Photo from Greg Morgan.
59 / 92
Bible Baptist Church in Burlington. Photo from Greg Morgan.
60 / 92
Wendover Ave. in Greensboro blocked in by a tree. Photo from James Moffat on Twitter.
61 / 92
Flooding at Textile Drive and Autumn Drive in Greensboro. Photo from Laquita Smith.
62 / 92
Flooding at Textile Drive and Autumn Drive in Greensboro. Photo from Laquita Smith.
63 / 92
Flooding at Textile Drive and Autumn Drive in Greensboro. Photo from Laquita Smith.
64 / 92
Flooding at Ladera Crest Apartments in Winston-Salem.
65 / 92
Damage in Greensboro. Photo from Ashley Benton.
66 / 92
Damage in Greensboro. Photo from Ashley Benton.
67 / 92
Flooding in Eden
68 / 92
Tree down on Scalesville Road after Lake Brandt intersection in Greensboro.
69 / 92
Creek flooding in Rural Hall
70 / 92
Creek flooding in Rural Hall
71 / 92
Flooding in Eden
72 / 92
Mount Airy
73 / 92
Crushed trampoline in High Point
74 / 92
Mount Airy
75 / 92
Mount Airy
76 / 92
Flooding on Friendway Road at the Western Guilford High School entrance.
77 / 92
Trees down at a home in Lexington.
78 / 92
Tree down along Old Highway 52 in King.
79 / 92
Flooding at Summit Ave. at Lindsay St bridge.
80 / 92
Valle Crucis starting to flood badly as the Watauga River crests. Photo from Wes Grimes on Twitter.
81 / 92
Valle Crucis starting to flood badly as the Watauga River crests. Photo from Wes Grimes on Twitter.
82 / 92
Flooding from Michael.
83 / 92
Storm damage in Lexington.
84 / 92
Flooding in Boone. Photo from Kristen Huddleston.
85 / 92
Flooding in Boone. Photo from Kristen Huddleston.
86 / 92
Flooding in Boone. Photo from Kristen Huddleston.
87 / 92
Flooding in Boone. Photo from Kristen Huddleston.
88 / 92
Valle Crucis starting to flood badly as the Watauga River crests. Photo from Wes Grimes on Twitter.
89 / 92
Valle Crucis starting to flood badly as the Watauga River crests. Photo from Wes Grimes on Twitter.
90 / 92
Valle Crucis starting to flood badly as the Watauga River crests. Photo from Wes Grimes on Twitter.
91 / 92
Valle Crucis starting to flood badly as the Watauga River crests. Photo from Wes Grimes on Twitter.
92 / 92
Valle Crucis starting to flood badly as the Watauga River crests. Photo from Wes Grimes on Twitter.

PHOTOS: Panama City, Fla., devastated by Hurricane Michael
01 / 19
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: A McDonald's sign is seen laying on the ground after it was knocked down hy hurricane Michael as it passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
02 / 19
Haley Nelson stands in front of what is left of one of her fathers trailer homes after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
03 / 19
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: Haley Nelson stands in front of what is left of one of her fathers trailer homes after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
04 / 19
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: Phlomena Telker stands on what was her covered porch after hurricane Michael tore the roof of her home as it passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
05 / 19
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: A tree lays on a home and car after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
06 / 19
Storm damage is seen after Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Florida on October 10, 2018. - Michael slammed into the Florida coast on October 10 as the most powerful storm to hit the southern US state in more than a century as officials warned it could wreak "unimaginable devastation." Michael made landfall as a Category 4 storm near Mexico Beach, a town about 20 miles (32kms) southeast of Panama City, around 1:00 pm Eastern time (1700 GMT), the National Hurricane Center said. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
07 / 19
Storm damage is seen after Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Florida on October 10, 2018. - Michael slammed into the Florida coast on October 10 as the most powerful storm to hit the southern US state in more than a century as officials warned it could wreak "unimaginable devastation." Michael made landfall as a Category 4 storm near Mexico Beach, a town about 20 miles (32kms) southeast of Panama City, around 1:00 pm Eastern time (1700 GMT), the National Hurricane Center said. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
08 / 19
Damaged boats and a truck are seen in a marina after Hurricane Michael October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. - Michael slammed into the Florida coast on October 10 as the most powerful storm to hit the southern US state in more than a century as officials warned it could wreak "unimaginable devastation." Michael made landfall as a Category 4 storm near Mexico Beach, a town about 20 miles (32kms) southeast of Panama City, around 1:00 pm Eastern time (1700 GMT), the National Hurricane Center said. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
09 / 19
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: People look on at a damaged store after Hurricane Michael passed through on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. Michael made landfall at Mexico Beach today a Category 4 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, the most powerful storm ever to hit the Florida Panhandle. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
10 / 19
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: Damaged buildings and a flooded street are seen after hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
11 / 19
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: People walk past damaged stores after hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
12 / 19
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: Downed powerlines are seen after hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
13 / 19
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: Boats that were docked are seen in a pile of rubble after hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
14 / 19
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: Mike Hays walks past damaged stores after hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
15 / 19
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: A damaged home is seen after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
16 / 19
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: Frank Gaetano takes shelter in a parking garage as Hurricane Michael passes through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
17 / 19
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: Scott Brazer and his dog Franklin take shelter in a parking garage as Hurricane Michael passes through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
18 / 19
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: A man takes some tobacco products from a damaged store after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
19 / 19
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: Ellis Davis makes sure his boat is secure as the outer bands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
