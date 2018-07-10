GREENSBORO, NC -- Another hurricane is churning, and headed this way. Thankfully, Michael will be nothing like Florence for the Carolinas, but it will still bring wind and rain. The WFMY News 2 Weather Team is tracking the storm that will hit us on Thursday.

MICHAEL STRENGTH & LOCATION NOW:

Right now, Hurricane Michael is passing by Cuba and Mexico, heading north into the Gulf of Mexico. It's a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 80 mph. It's moving steadily north ad 9 mph, on a beeline for the Florida panhandle. It has been strengthening over the past few days, and is expected to continue strengthening as it moves toward warm water.

LATEST PROJECTED TRACK:

Right now, the National Hurricane Center predicts a landfall along the Florida panhandle on Wednesday. Michael could be as strong as a category 3 storm at that time. After that, the storm will head inland over Georgia, and then move into the Carolinas on Thursday.

For us, we need to be on guard for Thursday. That's when Michael will be moving through our area, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. The storm will move quickly, exiting the Piedmont by Friday morning as it turns east and heads offshore.

Computer models are in good agreement on the track, but slight shifts toward the coast or toward the mountains will have a big impact on our forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN THE PIEDMONT:

As the storm looks right now, anywhere from 1" to 4" of rain is possible across the Piedmont. This is enough to cause some short-lived flooding concerns on Thursday, and possibly a little river flooding on Friday.

As far as wind goes, we can plan on 15-25 mph sustained winds, with gusts over 40 mph at times. This would be enough to cause some limited power outages and possibly a few downed trees Thursday.

If the storm tracks south of us, severe weather is not that likely, but if it tracks overhead, there would be a low threat of tornadoes.

We'll keep you updated on this system.

