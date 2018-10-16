GREENSBORO (WFMY) - After a couple of nasty hurricanes nailed North Carolina in recent weeks, we've gotten a late start on autumn. That's finally starting to change as temperatures are cooling down.

As we settle into fall, it's time to think about frost. No one likes to warm up their car or bring their plants in, but it's a rite of passage around this time of year. The average date of the first freeze (32° or below) at PTI Airport is Oct. 28, still nearly two weeks away.

The average date of the first fall freeze in North Carolina according to the National Weather Service.

The latest we ever saw our first freeze was Dec. 1, 2009. The earliest was Oct. 2, 1947.

The National Weather Service's chart shows the state's far northwestern counties, like Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga and Avery to have an average first freeze before Oct. 15. Most of the Piedmont, including counties like Davidson, Guilford, Alamance and Randolph, are in the Oct. 21 to Oct. 31 range.

The earliest, latest and average date of the first freeze of the fall.

There's not another major warm-up expected as we head through the next 7 to 10 days so that should keep us right on schedule to see our first freeze in late October.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY