GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) - A Winter Storm Warning was issued for some western North Carolina counties Wednesday in advance of some possible winter weather.

Alleghany, Surry and Wilkes counties are all under the warning for the event, which could bring ice, sleet and freezing rain Thursday morning. Stokes and Yadkin counties are under a Winter Storm Watch as is Henry County, Va.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Alleghany, Surry, and Wilkes County due to concerns of ice accumulation, due to freezing rain and sleet late tonight into Thursday morning. Power outages & slick spots are possible. We'll keep you updated.@WFMY pic.twitter.com/bYD6YkgQkO — WFMY News 2 Weather (@wfmyweather) November 14, 2018

The WFMY News 2 weather team says some freezing rain could create some issues, mainly in the Foothills, but possibly in the Triad.

Another round of moisture will move into the area late Wednesday. It'll start out as rain during the evening, but during the overnight hours temperatures are expected to cool to near, or below freezing in many locations. Freezing rain is most likely in the Foothills, and areas north and west of I-85. It is possible, but not a sure thing in Greensboro and Winston-Salem, with temperatures expected to be right on the edge of freezing.

