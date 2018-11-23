GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) - A brief period of freezing rain is possible in parts of the northwest Piedmont and Foothills tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Saturday morning for Forsyth, Stokes, Surry, Yadkin, Wilkes counties and others. Temperatures could be just below freezing when the rain starts in these areas tonight, meaning a glaze of ice is possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect tonight for the counties shaded here. A light glaze of ice is possible with some freezing rain tonight before temps rise above freezing Saturday AM. Be on the look out for a few slick spots. pic.twitter.com/ttBgkkGq4E — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) November 23, 2018

Keep an eye out for some slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Temperatures will rise above freezing for everybody Saturday morning, leaving us with all rain for the rest of the day. This will fix any icy issues we see during the early morning.

