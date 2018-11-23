GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) - A brief period of freezing rain is possible in parts of the northwest Piedmont and Foothills tonight.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Saturday morning for Forsyth, Stokes, Surry, Yadkin, Wilkes counties and others. Temperatures could be just below freezing when the rain starts in these areas tonight, meaning a glaze of ice is possible.
Keep an eye out for some slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Temperatures will rise above freezing for everybody Saturday morning, leaving us with all rain for the rest of the day. This will fix any icy issues we see during the early morning.
