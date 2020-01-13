LORIS, S.C. — Days after a powerful tornado caused extensive damage to a high school in Kershaw County, another South Carolina school is cleaning up from a tornado.

Investigators with the National Weather Service determined an EF-1 with winds of 90 mph hit the campus of Loris High School in Horry County, South Carolina Monday.

At 12:44 p.m. Monday, cars in the parking lot were picked up and tossed on top of each other during a strong thunderstorm.

The Wilmington, North Carolina-based National Weather Service storm survey crew determined the damage was caused by a tornado.

They are continuing their investigation to determine how long the tornado was on the ground.

No injuries were reported.

If verified, this would be the second tornado to hit a South Carolina school since Monday.

On Saturday night, an EF-2 tornado with winds of 130 mph hit North Central High School in Kershaw County, South Carolina.

Buses, buildings, and the school's athletic fields were heavily damaged.

A line of severe storms rolled through Saturday and toppled trees throughout the Carolinas. At the height of the storms Saturday night, a line of severe thunderstorm warnings stretched some 300 miles across North Carolina and South Carolina.

Another line of strong-to-severe storms moved through the region Monday, prompting the strong storm in Horry County.

A third school was heavily damaged by the weather.

Union Intermediate School in Clinton, North Carolina was damaged by what is believed to have been a wet microburst.

