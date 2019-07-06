GREENSBORO, N.C. — Where there's a creek, there's also a chance of flooding and there are many creeks across the Triad.

So, now is the time to figure out how you can prepare for possible flooding.

On-and-off heavy rain for days brings the potential for flooding and problems for triad drivers.

You can find out how much your home is at risk for flash flooding by entering your address in the FRIS database.

You can also check out North Carolina Flood Maps

Even though you're told to not drive in severe weather, your busy life doesn't stop because of rain.

Gibsonville Water Rescue Saves Woman Trapped In Car From Rising Flood Waters

Phillip Huffman with AAA Carolinas-Wendover says three simple things could help prevent accidents and damage costs to your vehicle:

"Check some of the fluid levels on the vehicle, make sure that the tire conditions of the vehicle have good tread," Huffman explained. "Good wiper blades on the vehicle, make sure there's no obstructions on the windshield."

Huffman also recommends taking pictures of your car before a storm in case you suffer damages as proof for your insurance.

A roadside assistance kit may also come in handy. You can find them at most auto stores.

He says the most common damage he finds in cars after storms comes from driving in flooded areas.

"We misjudge the water so everything looks wet, but if there's enough water there to hydroplane the car, there's enough damage there to do damage under the car," Huffman said.

In other words: Turn around! Don't drown!

Oh, and a friendly reminder to not flash your hazards when driving in severe weather. It confuses drivers and they won't know if you're turning.

The City of Greensboro has several streams that are subject to flooding during and after heavy rainstorms including the following:

North Buffalo Creek

South Buffalo Creek

Horsepen Creek

Bull Run Creek

Muddy Creek

Richland Creek

Ryan Creek

Mile Run Creek

Reedy Fork Creek

Fork Deep River

List of Creeks In Winston-Salem

Mill Creek

Grassy Creek

Silas Creek

Muddy Creek

Fiddlers Creek

Brushy Fork Creek

Salem Creek

Little Creek

Peters Creek

Silas Creek

Click here for more information about flooding in High Point.

Check out these flood tips provided by Guilford County.

BEFORE A FLOOD

To prepare for a flood, you should:

• Elevate the furnace, water heater and electric panel in your home if you live in an area that has a high flood risk;

• Consider installing “check valves” to prevent flood water from backing up into the drains of your home; and

• If feasible, construct barriers to stop floodwater from entering the building and seal walls in basements with waterproofing compounds.

DURING A FLOOD

• If you must prepare to evacuate, you should do the following:

• Secure your home. If you have time, bring in outdoor furniture. Move essential items to an upper floor; and

• Turn off utilities at the main switches or valves if instructed to do so. Disconnect electrical appliances. Do not touch electrical equipment if you are wet or standing in water.

CLEANING UP AND REPAIRING YOUR HOME

• Turn off the electricity at the main breaker or fuse box, even if the power is off in your community. That way, you can decide when your home is dry enough to turn it back on.

• Get a copy of the book Repairing Your Flooded Home which is available free from the American Red Cross or your state or local emergency manager. It will tell you:

• How to enter your home safely.

• How to protect your home and belongings from further damage.

• How to record damage to support insurance claims and requests for assistance.

• How to check for gas or water leaks and how to have service restored.

• How to clean up appliances, furniture, floors and other belongings.

• The Red Cross can provide you with a cleanup kit: mop, broom, bucket, and cleaning supplies.

• Contact your insurance agent to discuss claims.

• Listen to your radio for information on assistance that may be provided by the state or federal government or other organizations.

• If you hire cleanup or repair contractors, check references and be sure they are qualified to do the job. Be wary of people who drive through neighborhoods offering help in cleaning up or repairing your home.