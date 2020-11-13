'It's devastating' | Heavy rain brings flooding to Eden golf course for the seventh time in two years

The Lynrock Golf Club sits right in between the Dan River and Smith River. The owner said it

EDEN, N.C. — Heavy rain causing rivers to rise in the Triad, bringing flooding to neighborhoods and businesses across the Piedmont.

The Lynrock Golf Club in Eden, underwater Thursday after the water levels from the Dan River rose above the greens and fairways.

Owner Marcus Wilson said this is the third time this has happened this year and he fears it won't be the last.

"The seventh time since 2018," said Wilson, "My reaction each time is hopeless."

Wilson's hopelessness lingers until the water from the river recedes. That's when the hard work begins.

"We get in some areas 6 to 12 inches of silt sedimentation that we have to clean up," said Wilson.

Wilson said it'll cost anywhere from $30,000 to $50,000 to fix the course, not including salaries, wages, or lost revenue.

The project to rebuild could keep him closed through March.

"I probably have 12 greens underwater and I'll probably say that 70 percent of the golf course will be underwater when I wake up in the morning," said Wilson.

Heading into the winter-time, the slow season for golf, closing yet again will just be another painful blow.

"We're already hurt badly by the wintertime. It's devastating it really is," said Wilson.

Even after having been through this too many times before, Wilson said he'll continue to fight to keep his doors open.

"I'm like how long can we continue to do this?" Wilson said, "At some point, you've got to call it quits but I'm trying not to. I'm trying to fight through it and after the last flood, I'm like, 'If we can have one good year we're ready to roll. We're ready to go,' and we had a good six months."