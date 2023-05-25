'Worst possible setup': Weekend rain forces NASCAR to postpone Alsco Uniforms 300

The race is postponed to Monday at noon. The Coca-Cola 600 is still set for Sunday, albeit without a practice and qualifying race.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're looking to kick off summer with a Memorial Day weekend trip to the beach or a day on the lake, you better have a backup plan. A storm system is already bringing rain, wind and unseasonably cold temperatures to the Carolinas.

WCNC Charlotte meteorologist Chris Mulcahy says this weekend's weather is the worst possible setup, and thus Charlotte's rainy weekend trend will continue.

"How many times do you have Memorial Day weekend and it's almost too hot? This is the exact opposite of that," Mulcahy said.

Soggy, miserable Saturday

Saturday will be the worst day of the weekend.

"I'm going to be completely transparent with you, Saturday is not going to be a great day," WCNC Charlotte Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich explains in his Weather IQ YouTube weather vlog on Friday. "What's interesting is this big plume of moisture. There's going to be like a firehose of moisture on the north side, that's going to drive the heaviest rainfall amounts, especially when you interact it with the mountains and the cold air trapped over the western Carolinas."

For trips to Carolina beaches and the NASCAR Xfinity Series in Concord (which will start an hour early than scheduled because of the rain), expect heavy rain at times, cool temperatures and a raw, miserable day.

The rain on Saturday lasted long enough to postpone the Alsco Uniforms 300 race, part of the Xfinity series. The race will now happen on Monday at noon, with spectator gates at the Charlotte Motor Speedway opening up at 10 a.m. that day. Fans who can't make that race can exchange them ticket-for-ticket for equal or lesser value toward any other Speedway Motorsports NASCAR or NTT IndyCar race during the next calendar year/

NASCAR also canceled Saturday night's Cup Series practice and qualifying. The starting lineup for the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday will be set per the rule book, meaning William Byron will start from the pole.

Fan festivities at the Circle K Speed Street are set to start at 10 a.m. Sunday before the Coca-Cola 600. Spectator gates will open at 2:30 p.m., and the race starts at 6 p.m.

The first wave of light rain moved into the late morning hours. Meteorologist Brittany Van Voorhees explains some of the earlier rain had a hard time reaching the ground as it fell through a layer of dry air. This cooled our outside temperatures due to a process called evaporative cooling. It's the same way air conditioning works or why our bodies sweat to cool off.

By the afternoon, showers and pockets of moderate-to-heavy rain moved into our southern region, from Monroe east through Rockingham, Southern Pines, and all the way to the Carolina coast. Now that the rain has started, it won't stop until the system makes its way into the mountains and out of the Charlotte metro area.

Heavier rain moved into the Charlotte area after 3 p.m. and it's going to last through Saturday night. The heaviest rain is expected to move out around 10 p.m. Saturday with more scattered rain expected overnight through Sunday morning.

Sunday NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 forecast

Another piece of good news is Sunday's forecast is much better than it was this time Thursday. For race fans heading to the Coca-Cola 600, things are looking up, with most of Sunday's race expected to be in the morning.

Our team is cautiously optimistic the race will happen with some dry time in the afternoon and evening. However, there will be patchy drizzle and light mist in play. Stay tuned for updates!

Flooding potential

Mulcahy said there is a chance for some flooding as the heavy rain will slowly crawl over the Carolinas.

"It's a perfect flooding setup because you get the light rainfall by the moderate rain and it lasts for hours," Mulcahy said. "Then you have the heavy rain on top of that. I think you're going to have a lot of flooding issues that are associated with this."