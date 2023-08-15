Police said both the mother and child were taken to an area hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — A mother and her baby have been taken to an area hospital after a tree fell on the car mom was driving in Forest Acres.

According to the Forest Acres Police Department, crews closed Atascadero Road to clear a tree that fell on a small SUV just before 5 p.m. In the vehicle were a mother and her eight-month-old infant. Police said both were conscious when crews arrived at the scene and were taken to the hospital for what were believed to be minor injuries.

But the police department said it could have been much worse as the tree came "dangerously close" to hitting both the mom and the baby. Police said the area was under a severe thunderstorm warning at the time.