My 2 Cents: Enjoy the great outdoors

GREENSBORO, N.C. —

After a week of roller coaster temperatures in the Triad, I'm glad we're getting a break from the rain.



I was so excited seeing Chief Meteorologist Tim Buckley's Facebook Post: "It won't rain this week."



I don't know about you, but the weather can certainly have an impact on my mood.



When there's a lot of sunshine I feel happy and at ease.



With a low chance of rain in the forecast, I encourage you to get out and enjoy the sunshine even if it’s just for a little while.



This morning I drank my morning cup of coffee outside on my balcony.



Just the 10 minutes of fresh air gave me a boost and helped to get my day started on the right foot.



If you're someone who orders lunch while at work or makes a quick trip through the drive-thru, consider going outside and ordering your meal from a food truck.



If you're like me and typically bring your lunch to work, go outside and have lunch on a park bench instead.



Need to take your car to the carwash?



Consider finding sometime this week to wash your car yourself.



Sometimes we can get so wrapped up by work, zoom calls, and meetings that we miss out on the little things that can bring us joy… like a beautiful day.



Don't let this week go by without getting out and about for a bit.



That's My 2 Cents.