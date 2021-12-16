North Carolina searching for rain; drought roars on

Very minimal chances for rain over the next week

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Rain has been hard to come by lately and we just wrapped up our driest November in North Carolina in 90 years, hoping to get back the rain that we've missed out on over the last several months, but that hope seems to be fading away. Drought has become a big problem recently and we're badly in need of rain.

As of Thursday's latest drought report, more than 3/4 of the state is in a moderate to severe drought.

From October to December, each month averages around 3" of rain, but we've come up short each time. October was wet and came close, but November didn't even see half of an inch. Now, December is running behind too, with no good chance for rain in the 7-Day forecast.

Here's the latest drought report:

Severe drought (level 2 out of 5) stretches across Eastern NC, the Sandhills, and the Charlotte area. A small portion along the NC/VA border is also included, while parts of the Coastal Plain have been trimmed back to "moderate" levels after some rain over the last week.

Moderate drought (level 1 out of 5) includes us here in the Triad, much of central NC, and the Triangle.

Conditions are less severe in Western NC and the mountains, which are just considered abnormally dry at this time.

Severe drought is the second category of the four drought classifications based on the U.S. Drought Monitor. Last May, portions of six counties were briefly classified as severe. Prior to that time, severe drought last occurred during the month of October 2019.