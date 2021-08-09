Tropical Storm Fred likely to bring soaking rain to the Triad

Fred will come ashore on the Florida panhandle later Monday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The WFMY News 2 Weather Team continues to watch Fred. It has been upgraded back to a tropical storm as of Sunday afternoon. It is expected to make landfall along the Florida peninsula, early part of this upcoming week.

LATEST STATS:

As expected, Fred re-strengthened as it moved over the warm Gulf waters neighboring the Florida western coast. Over the last 24 hours Fred has been reorganzing quite well, thanks to weaker winds near the surface and warm water in the Gulf. As of Monday morning, Fred has 60 mph winds, moving north toward the Florida panhandle at 10 mph.

Fred's track has remained very consistent with past advisories over the least couple of days with only subtle shifts. Fred will make landfall on the panhandle of Florida today and then track to the north across Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee. The Triad will be on the fringe of Fred, but still is likely to get some soaking rain through the middle of the week. 1-2" is looking more likely for the Triad.

If Fred's track wiggles to the east, it could mean more in the way of rain for our area. If it shifts west, then less rain is likely. There could be some flooding issues in the Foothills where more rain is expected, but if it rains heavy over one area of the Triad there could also be some flash flooding issues to watch in the typical trouble spots.

Fred's track by the middle of the week isn't a total lock yet. There could still be small shifts which bring it further east, heading over the NC mountains and foothills. That track would mean more rain for the Triad.

This will be closely monitored over the next several days to see how and if Fred re-organizes itself.