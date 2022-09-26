Crews in North Carolina prepare for Hurricane Ian

Groups are finalizing their checklist in preparation to help both North Carolina and Florida, once Hurricane Ian strikes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The crews have been notified and the bags are getting packed. The North Carolina Baptists on Mission and the Greensboro Fire Department said they are ready for hurricane Ian.

For the NC Baptists On Mission, Relief Director Tom Beam said it's not their first rodeo when it comes to disaster relief.

"We just came back from being in Kentucky for seven weeks, after the flooding there, and so our volunteers are, they're trained, they're ready, and they're happy to go wherever they're called and we're we're ready to do whatever we feel like we need to do," said Beam.

Beams said their crew has been asked by Florida's disaster team to be on standby to come help when the hurricane strikes.

Steams said on Monday, they were finalizing the checklist, making sure they have meals ready to go to serve people, sanitizing their water tanks, preparing volunteers to get called out and get their equipment ready to hit the road.

It's a similar list to the Greensboro Fire Department, which is also on standby.

Deputy Fire Chief, Dwayne Church, said while crews have been training for this since they became firefighters, now it's time to make sure they are good to go.

"We have our boats hooked up ready to go, logistics are all taken care of, today they are packing their bags and getting their bags ready just in case we are deployed," said Church.

Church said crews are also preparing here at home.

Each fire station over the weekend checked water and fuel levels on generators and made sure small engine tools are ready to go.

Both Church and Beams said they want to make one thing clear, serving North Carolina is their first priority.

"We are on standby for Florida but we are not going to forget North Carolina," said Beam.

"We want to make sure if something's coming through Greensboro that we're here for our people first and foremost," said Church.

No matter the case or what happens, they are ready to help where ever it's needed.

"We try to bring a little bit of hope to someone who may have no hope at the time. We just want to help people," said Beams.

"They're ready to go, they've been planning this for months," said Church.