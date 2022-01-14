Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency as North Carolina prepares for winter storm

Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Thursday night. Most of North Carolina will see a significant winter storm this weekend.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Gov. Roy Cooper (D-NC) declared a state of emergency Thursday evening as North Carolina prepares for a significant winter storm.

Many parts of the state will see snow, sleet, freezing rain, or a combination of all three this weekend. WFMY News 2 meteorologists predict the Triad will see between 2 and 4 inches of snow and sleet.

“This storm will bring significant impacts from snow, sleet and freezing rain in different parts of the state, with likely power outages and travel disruptions,” Cooper said. “North Carolinians should pay close attention to their local weather forecast over the next few days, and make sure they are personally prepared before Saturday afternoon.”

North Carolina Department of Transportation workers have started applying brine to roads to prepare for the storm. NCDOT recommends not traveling once the storm begins.

Transportation officials said response times may be delayed because of labor shortages.

If you must travel, NCDOT said drivers should drive slowly and leave plenty of room between themselves and the car ahead of them.