NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Governor Roy Cooper is urging North Carolinians to prepare for severe weather and the possibility of power outages overnight and into Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said strong thunderstorms along the front may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, tornadoes and large hail.

And a few strong, long-lasting tornadoes are also possible.

The service said very heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding, especially across the mountains overnight.

“North Carolinians are already following stay-at-home orders for the coronavirus, and now it’s also important to prepare for strong storms and possible power outages,” said Governor Roy Cooper.

Governor Cooper said to be sure to follow weather conditions closely on Sunday and Monday and have a way to receive severe weather warnings.

His office said you can prepare for power outages by having flashlights with fresh batteries handy, charging cell phones, having a cooler ready and knowing how to report an outage to your power company.

The office left these tips with North Carolinians in the event of a power outage:

Report your outage immediately to your local electric company. Don't rely on your neighbors to report your outage.

Stay away from downed power lines, flooded areas and debris. Treat all fallen wires and anything touching them as though they are energized. Immediately report downed lines to your local electric company.

Keep freezer and refrigerator doors closed. Food will stay frozen for 36 to 48 hours in a fully loaded freezer if you keep the door closed. A half-full freezer will generally keep food frozen for 24 hours.

Pack refrigerated items, such as milk, other dairy products, meat, fish, eggs, gravy and spoilable leftovers into a cooler surrounded by ice. Inexpensive Styrofoam coolers are fine for this purpose.

Follow safe operating procedures for generators. Never operate one inside your home or in an enclosed space, such as a garage.

If using portable stoves, kerosene heaters, or lanterns, make sure the area is sufficiently ventilated.

According to WFMY News 2’s Weather Team, a major storm system will track across the Southeast this weekend bringing damaging winds, flooding, and tornadoes.

And we're expecting it to arrive Sunday night into Monday morning.

Find out more information about the possible storm, what to do in the event of a storm, and a timeline of anticipated weather events on News 2’s website.

