GREENSBORO, N.C. --- Tropical air will continue to stream into the Carolinas as we head through the next few days, which will keep rain chances elevated. The rain will be scattered in nature, so it won't rain nonstop in your backyard, but there will be rounds of heavy rain from time to time. Between now and the weekend, most locations will receive 1-3" of rain. A few neighborhoods may receive even more than that.

There will be a lot of scary looking clouds like this around this week.

Some spooky clouds in Burlington right now. (Don't worry, no severe weather from it) pic.twitter.com/DTrBSiMHcJ — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) May 16, 2018

However, the threat of severe weather will be very low. Of most concern, will be the threat of localized flash flooding in some of the heavier showers, especially in urban areas.

Rain chances will remain high through Saturday. Sunday looks a little drier, with rain chances down in the 40-50% range. We'll continue to see rain chances in that range as we head into next week.

Here's a quick look at the forecast through the weekend:

Thursday: Scattered Rain & Storms. High 78.

Friday: Scattered Rain & Storms. High 79.

Saturday: Scattered Rain & Storms. High 79.

Sunday: A Few Showers & Storms. High 82.

