CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An Arctic front has brought snow and ice to the mountains of North Carolina and will bring extremely cold air to the Charlotte area Tuesday, chief meteorologist Brad Panovich said.

"It's been a rather dramatic drop in temperatures," said Panovich, noting that Tuesday's high of 58 degrees in Charlotte was set at midnight. "Temperatures are already down to 29 at 9:30 in Boone, they topped out at 50 earlier this morning at midnight."

This blast of cold air also brought heavy snow and brutally cold conditions to the Midwest, where some areas are below zero.

"For this time of year, this is a serious cold front," Panovich said. "This is like, middle of January cold. Below-zero in parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes, that's cold for them, even for winter it's below average. This is just craziness."

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the North Carolina mountains through 7 a.m. Wednesday. Up to 4 inches of snow is possible in higher elevations, Panovich said. Areas around Boone could see 1-2 inches.

Snow showers started around 7:30 Wednesday morning with a blanket of snow covering Boone and the campus of Appalachian State University. Classes were on a normal schedule Tuesday morning, according to the school. Several school districts did opt to close due to the snow, including Ashe, Avery, Mitchell and Watauga counties.

Panovich said he expects snow flurries to last throughout the afternoon in the mountains due to lake effect bands from the Great Lakes sending moisture with the cold air. As for the Charlotte area, the chance isn't completely zero, but it's extremely unlikely we see anything other than a cold rain.

"I think it's a fool's errand trying to chase snow east of the mountains," Panovich said. "If there's any, it will probably be closer to the Virginia line, north of Greensboro. In Charlotte, the cold air just isn't moving in fast enough as the precipitation moves so quickly. I just don't see it happening."

Instead, the Queen City will need to bundle up for the coldest air we've had in 2019 with the possibility of record lows for November 13. Panovich said by 8 p.m. we should be at or near freezing and it's only going to drop as we progress through the night.

"In many locations, that's kind of rare to see a temperature that cold, below freezing, well before midnight," Panovich explained. "I expect a really hard freeze tonight."

Panovich said Charlotte could threaten the record low of 21 degrees, which was set in 1993.

"I think we'll probably be 18-29-20-ish, so we'll be close to the record," Panovich said. "This is some seriously cold air, I hope you are ready for it because temperatures are going to be falling like a rock."

