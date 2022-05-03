Video shows tornado at Iowa flower farm

"We don't have anything left except our lives and our house."

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — Video shows the devastation left behind by a suspected tornado at PepperHarrow Farm in Madison County, Iowa on Saturday.

Several tornadoes touched down throughout the afternoon and evening across central Iowa, leaving damage from Winterset to Newton.

Iowa officials said a total of seven people -- including two children under the age of 5 -- were killed in the storms. Six of them were killed in Madison County, while the seventh died in a rural area southeast of Chariton.

There were no injuries at PepperHarrow Farm, which is located in Winterset, but the damage appeared severe, according to a video posted on its Instagram page. According to its website, the 20-acre farm is operated by Adam and Jenn O'Neal.

"We did take a direct hit with this tornado," Adam O'Neal said in the video. "It just happened. We don't -- we're still in shock."

"We don't have anything left except our lives and our house, but I'm grateful for that, and everything else doesn't matter but we're sad because we left our cats outside and we can't find them," Jenn O'Neal said in the video.

The video goes on to show the damage at the farm. A red barn was apparently blown away, as was a flower cottage. Several trees were seen knocked down.

"All of our greenhouses are gone," they said in the video.

Power lines were also blown down.

"It's our son's birthday today and he had friends over and we were hunkered down in the basement," Jenn O'Neal said in the video. "It was the scariest thing I've ever experienced. Our ears started popping. It sounded like a vacuum...our house started to creak and snap and make weird sounds. I'm just glad that our house is still standing.

The farm posted video on its YouTube page of the suspected tornado.

Early Sunday, the farm posted an update on its Facebook page, "We now have parking available at the farm for anyone who wants to come directly out to help us with cleanup efforts."

The farm said an online fundraiser would be created soon. They also asked for large plastic storage totes and also large tarps.

"These are things we’re not sure if we can source locally. If any of you are coming from DSM tomorrow, please bring one of these items," the farm wrote.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the farm rebuild. More information on how to donate can be found by clicking/tapping here.

The farm has been featured in several magazines, including Country Gardens, Better Homes & Gardens (online) and BHG-Gardening for Health and Cottage Journal, according to the website. They've also been a vendor at the Des Moines Farmers' Market.