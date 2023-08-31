Greensboro resident left shaken after possible tornado left a trail of damage just south of Myrtle Beach

Pawleys Island, just south of Myrtle Beach saw some of the worst damage from Idalia, after a potential tornado touch down.

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — There was plenty of sunshine throughout the Grand Strand after post-tropical storm Idalia moved off shore.

While much of the Grand Strand was problem free after the storm, others didn’t weather the storm so well.

Pawleys Island was one of the areas hardest hit.

The small beach town is about 30 minutes south of Myrtle beach.

Splintered trees, possibly caused by a brief tornado, left local residents shaken.

"We are the only house in the area that got a giant three knocked on us," said Shannon Wyrick.

Wyrick was inside her mothers house, with her friend, Caitlyn Miller who is from Greensboro.

She said she has never experienced a storm like this before.

"This is my first hurricane. I’m from Greensboro, so I’m like all right you guys say it’s good and there’s no evacuation happening, we’re good and then this happened," said Miller.

While the sun is shining, making it an amazing beach day for many, some are cleaning up after a possible tornado touchdown related to Idalia. This home is in Pawleys Island, just south of Myrtle Beach. Luckily no one was injured. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/ikVwUfnl62 — Daniel Crews WFMY (@DCrewsNews) August 31, 2023

Both say the winds that brought down these trees were there and gone within seconds.

"We left that room and I peaked in the room and saw oh my God, the whole entire tree is in the room we were just down. I was telling her, I don’t know if you wanna look at it right now because she was all shook up," said Wyrick.

No matter how weak a storm is in the future Wyrick says they plan to evacuate, just in case.

"This one I was like 'you know will be fine there’s nothing to worry about' and was not worried, but it was just so fast. So yeah, I plan to play it on the safe side so next time we will not want to stay here." said Wyrick.