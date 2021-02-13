75,000+ without power in North Carolina, according to Duke Energy

Duke Energy provides information on how you can report a power outage.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — More than 75,000 Duke Energy customers are without power in North Carolina on Saturday morning, after freezing temperatures and rain spread across the region.

Here is a county-by-county look for WFMY News 2's viewing region, last updated at 7:20 a.m.

Guilford County: 21,189 without power

Forsyth County: 6,772 without power

Alamance County: 68 without power

Rockingham County: 5,320 without power

Stokes County: 99 without power

More than 2,600 people are currently without power in High Point.

A Duke Energy Spokesperson told WFMY News 2 that local crews are working to restore power.

"We are seeing some outages scattered around the Triad -- about 30,000 customers affected and Guilford, Forsyth, and Rockingham Counties. Our local crews in those areas are assessing damage and will be making repairs. We have pre-identified crews from other regions that can be brought into help, if needed, as this was not going to be a statewide storm. So as those damage assessments are completed will be looking for what additional resources may be needed in the Triad. Right now local crews are working to restore power," the spokesperson said.

Duke Energy provides information on how you can report a power outage: