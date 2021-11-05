Protect pipes during cold weather

Heading into the colder months, experts said there are steps homeowners can take now to prevent pipes from freezing.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Large or small, a burst pipe can leave behind an expensive mess.

Lee Amos is the President and CEO of Master Plumbers Heating & Cooling in Greensboro.

He said his company starts to see a lot of frozen pipes and failing water heaters this time of year.

According to Amos, the average expense of a pipe burst is roughly $10,000.

“If left untreated without knowledge it can cause a lot of other issues, fungus, and things to grow inside of your home, but it can cause a lot of sicknesses and illnesses, a lot of health issues for folks,” Amos explained.

With temperatures up and down over the next week, Amos said it’s a good idea to have a professional make sure pipes are insulated properly.

“It does have an impact,” Amos said.

“Groundwater temperature does change a little bit and that’s when it really does shock a lot of your appliances, your water heaters, and things like that.”

WAYS TO PREVENT FROZEN PIPES: