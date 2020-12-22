Rain and high winds likely in the Triad Christmas Eve

Gusts 40+ mph possible in the afternoon through evening

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A quiet first half of Christmas week has been nice, but big weather changes are in store by the time we make it to Christmas Eve with both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day looking very different, in weather terms.

The WFMY Weather Team is tracking a strong storm system headed to the Triad and while it won't be bringing a white Christmas, it's bringing biting cold air by Christmas Day and we should pay attention.

THE SETUP:

High pressure is in control of our weather now, centered just offshore. As it slides away winds from the southwest will warm out temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s by Thursday, Christmas Eve. Meanwhile, a strong low-pressure area will track to our north with a cold front headed our way.

Behind that front is biting cold, arctic air. Such drastic changes in temperature and pressure result in really strong systems like this, with tons of rain and wind. That's the case this time as well.

TIMING:

Thursday Morning: Clouds and scattered rain, winds pick up.

Thursday Midday: Scattered rain, some heavy, gusty winds 25-35 mph.

Thursday Afternoon: Rain, heavy at times, high winds 40+ mph possible. Possible thunderstorms.

Thursday Evening/ Overnight: Rain begins to taper off, still windy with 25-35 mph gusts.

Early Friday: Gradual clearing, turning cold, still windy for Christmas Day.

Overall, the Triad is mainly looking at rain and wind as our instability and fuel for thunderstorms will most likely remain low. We'll still need to pay attention as a few thunderstorms will be possible, but the higher risk for severe storms and even a tornado risk will remain in Eastern N.C.

Christmas Eve is not the day we want to have to watch out for severe weather, but we're going to have to across the Carolinas.



We're all looking at a lot of rain and wind with gusts 40+ mph, maybe higher if we get storms. Higheset risk for storms will be down east.#ncwx pic.twitter.com/8xzEyzMTW1 — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) December 22, 2020

Already in second place for the wettest year on record in the Triad, with this system we'll likely add another .5" to 1" to a year with already close to 63" of rain.

Winds will be high, which is something we need to pay close attention to. Winds are likely to gust in excess of 40 mph. Couple high winds with saturated ground and we'll also have the possibility of some downed trees and power outages across the area as well.

As our system moves away Christmas Eve night, Santa will still have a rough ride with the wind as our temperatures crash behind the front for Christmas Day. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 30s, and with the wind, feeling like the 20s or even the teens at times.

WHAT TO DO:

By Wednesday night make sure to tie down any loose patio furniture or objects outside that can easily blow around and also charge any electronic devices just in case you were to lose power as the system moves through on Thursday.