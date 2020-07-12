HEADS UP: Rain could mix with snow north of I-40 Monday morning

No travel issues or accumulation expected, mostly just chilly rain showers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Okay, snow lovers... you may have your first chance to see some snowflakes on Monday morning, but it's a big maybe, no guarantees.

An area of low pressure is heading our way and will pass us to the east off shore but it will still bring some chilly rain, arriving overnight and into Monday morning. Right now our winds are coming out of the south where it's much warmer, so it will be hard to change over anything to snow tonight but early Monday morning our winds will shift, bringing in much cooler air from the north, which may give us the chance to see some wet snowflakes in spots.

The best chance to see some rain change over to snow is going to along the NC/VA border but some Triad spots may be able to luck out.

Through the overnight hours a chilly rain can be expected as the atmosphere won't be cold enough for any snow to mix in yet.

As colder air starts to arrive it may be cold enough for some snow to start mixing with rain in our northern Triad areas.

The best chance will be north of I-40 and along the NC/VA border from about 5 AM - 10 AM. If you see some, the flakes could last for a few hours, mixed with rain.

Bottom line, this by no means will be a snow storm but it may be something fun to see! No travel issues are expected. Mostly just novelty flakes for the little kids...and big kids too!

Short-lived minor sticking could happen on grass / patio furniture / car roofs / etc.