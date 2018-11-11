GREENSBORO, N.C. --- After a dry weekend, we have lots of rain on the way early this week. Be sure to take rain gear with you as you leave your house Monday morning. As we head through the day, an area of low pressure will head towards the Carolinas.

The first half of the day Monday looks mainly dry, bur rain will rapidly spread in from the south as we go through the afternoon.

The rain may start of light, but the intensity of the rain is expected to increase as we head into Monday evening. Moderate to heavy rain will continue Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Rain chances will ramp down as we head through the day Tuesday. By the time all is said and done, many locations will receive 1-2" of rain Monday through Tuesday.

Flash flooding can't be ruled out, so be sure to stay weather aware. We'll update you as necessary.

