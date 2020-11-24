FORECAST: Thanksgiving starts wet, ends dry

Rain is likely in the morning. Outdoor eating plans are best after about 2 pm Thanksgiving Day.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This year more than ever it seems like folks are really focused on the weather for Thanksgiving, largely in part to hoping for nice weather to have safer, outdoor eating plans for Thanksgiving dinner.

The good news? Thanksgiving Day doesn't look to be a washout, but there will likely be some rain to contend with for the first part of the day.

A couple of different weather systems are worth watching this week but most notably, a cold front will work its way toward the Piedmont. That front will be getting closer by Wednesday evening and increasing our rain chances overnight into the morning hours on Thursday.

It's likely that Wednesday will mostly be a nice day of weather with clouds increasing late and rain not arriving until late at night.

There won't be a whole lot of rain but it will be enough to put a damper on any outdoor activities for the holiday through at least lunchtime on Thanksgiving Day. At this time, it looks to be just showers with no threat of severe weather with this system. We'll let you know if that changes.

By the afternoon on Thanksgiving, rain will have moved away, things will be drying out and eventually the sun will return late in the day. It will be a mild afternoon with temperatures in the mid and upper 60s across the area.

The best thing to do is wait to set up outside as it will be wet in the morning. Outdoor meals are very a much a viable option if you can wait until the afternoon to enjoy. As our best thinking goes right now, after 2pm, most areas should be rain free and drying out enough.

After the rain moves away we'll stay dry heading into Black Friday.

THANKSGIVING:

We'll adjust for timing the next couple days but we're quite nice most of Wednesday with some rain arriving late. Rain lingers for the first half of turkey day, clearing in the afternoon.



If you're planning for outdoor eating, I wouldn't set up the night before. pic.twitter.com/HvSXtEzESb — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) November 23, 2020