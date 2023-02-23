Greensboro could hit not 1 but 2 weather records on Thursday

We'll be close to warmest temperature ever in Greensboro during the month of February.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Well, it's still winter...but it doesn't feel like it! It's had snow lovers longing for a big one, and summer lovers ready to be tanning in the sun. January was warm too, which left some hope for the snow lovers in February, but that has quickly faded.

One thing is for sure, it's feeling a bit more like May rather than February. Our big-time cold weather was quick and short-lived back over Christmas, and since then, it feels like we've been stuck in an early Spring.

Greensboro hits new record high for February 23

That said, Greensboro has already hit one record on Thursday. With our 11 a.m. temperature of 75, we've set a new record high for this date - February 23. The old record was 74 degrees on February 23 in 2017.

With our 11 am temperature of 75, we have set a new record high for this date. The old record was 74. Temperatures will continue to rise this afternoon. If we get to 82, we will set a new all time record high for February. The current record is 81. Can we do it?? pic.twitter.com/iqoh3vdwa5 — Ed Matthews (@EdMatthews2) February 23, 2023

But that's not the only record we could hit on Thursday. We could also record the hottest February day all-time for Greensboro.

Take a look back at the month so far. We've had almost no cold air to be found. We've had 17 days above our average high temperature and only five that we're below, so far.

On average, we have around two days that hit 70° in February, and Thursday will be our fifth. It might sound like a lot, but it's small potatoes compared to the February we had in 2017.

There were 11 February days in the 70s that year, a crazy amount! That's the year we hit 81° -- our highest temperature ever recorded for the month of February in Greensboro.

If you think this February is crazy (and it is), just look at Feb 2017. pic.twitter.com/jV2AO0nI9h — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) February 22, 2023

Could we hit hottest February day all-time in Greensboro?

So we hit a new daily record on Thursday, with the old record for February 23 being 74°. Our forecast will get us to 80° or very close this afternoon, which not only will be a new record for the day but also close to an all-time record for the month. The big question is whether or not we can hit 81° and tie the all-time warmest temperature for February on record for us. One thing that may hinder some of our warmth today would be a few showers this afternoon. It'll be close!

Keep an eye out for a line of showers this afternoon. I don't expect a lot of rain, since it'll be weakening, but if you're outside this afternoon you may get wet, briefly.



Mainly 2P-6P. pic.twitter.com/viNcTxiabp — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) February 23, 2023

