GREENSBORO, N.C. — One year ago our weather was a very different story in the Triad. December 9th was a snowy Sunday across the Piedmont. The storm closed schools for a week and caused more than 200,000 power outages across the state of North Carolina.

It was a big storm! In the Triad, we only average around 8" of snow each year. This storm blew past that number by a wide margin. Greensboro received a foot of snow!

SNOW TOTALS:

Greensboro - 12.8"

Winston-Salem - 14.5"

High Point - 11"

Burlington: 11"

Most of the snow fell on that Sunday, December 9th. So much on that day that it was the third snowiest one-day in Greensboro history since records have been kept. The number one snowiest day on record for Greensboro was in March 1927 with 20", and number two was in December 1930 with a little over 14".

For snow lovers, it was a dream come true. The opposite for fans of summer weather. It was the first accumulating snow of the 2018-2019 Winter season...and the only one too.

Since that big snow, we haven't had any accumulating snow in the Triad. It's been almost a year, in fact.

