Officials said five people were killed after the Hiddenite Family Campground flooded. More than 30 people were rescued from the rising floodwaters.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a one-year-old boy missing since devastating flash flooding in Alexander County, North Carolina Thursday was recovered Friday afternoon.

Five people were killed after the Hiddenite Family Campground flooded Thursday. After more than 30 people were rescued from the rising floodwaters Thursday, the search for missing persons continued Friday.

Earlier Friday morning, the Charlotte Fire Department, who has been among the agencies assisting with the efforts in Alexander County, recovered the body of an adult male bringing the total deaths at the campground to four.

A sixth person was killed elsewhere in the county in a car crash caused by the flash flooding.

The damage is devastating as several trailers have been tossed around from the floodwaters.

WCNC Charlotte spoke to one woman said she knew one of the people who died. She said she's still hopeful.

