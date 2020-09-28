TIMELINE: Severe Storms Possible in the Triad Tuesday

Storms could bring damaging winds and flooding issues Tuesday evening

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We want you to pay close attention to the weather on Tuesday. Our weather team is keeping an eye on the threat for some heavy rain and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. It's possible they could produce brief flooding, and even some damaging wind gusts.

After a couple of days of warmer and humid weather, a strong cold front will bring Fall weather back to the Triad heading into the second half of the week. As the cold front rolls through the Triad on Tuesday, the afternoon we'll see the chance for strong or severe storms, likely with a good soaking of rain too. We'll need to watch for damaging winds and flooding, as well as a low tornado threat.

Right now, the Piedmont's southern and eastern counties are in a Level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe storms Tuesday but, we shouldn't let our guard down in the Triad as some strong to severe storms will still be possible.

TIMING:

7am - 12pm Tuesday: Mostly clouds, a few showers.

12pm - 10pm Tuesday: Most likely timeframe for a line of rain and strong or severe storms to moves through the Triad. Earlier in the West, later in the East.

10pm - 6am Wednesday: Storms move away, some showers left behind.

6am - Midday Wednesday: Rain over, clearing. Sunshine returns by afternoon.

IMPACTS:

As the line of storms comes through in the afternoon and evening our main concerns will be for damaging winds in strong thunderstorms as well as flash flooding. Some of these storms could drop heavy rain over a short time. There will also be a low threat of a tornado or two across the area.

Most of our rain over the next week will come with this line of storms. Generally around .5"-1.5" across the area will be possible with some higher amounts wherever heavier rain sets up.