RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Severe weather made for a messy day the Triad, but most of all in Randolph County.

Trees were down on roads after a possible tornado touched down in Liberty. We're still waiting on the National Weather Service to confirm a tornado. 

The gallery of pictures below suggests a tornado may have gone through Julian Rd. leaving behind a lot of damage. There have not been any reports of injuries. 

Heavy damage in Randolph County
Wind damage captured along Julian Road in Randolph County
Wind damage captured along Julian Road in Randolph County
Wind damage captured along Julian Road in Randolph County
Wind damage captured along Julian Road in Randolph County
Wind damage captured along Julian Road in Randolph County
Wind damage captured along Julian Road in Randolph County
Wind damage captured along Julian Road in Randolph County
Wind damage captured along Julian Road in Randolph County
Wind damage captured along Julian Road in Randolph County

If you have any pictures from Randolph County or any part of the Triad you can email myphotos@wfmy.com, text us at 336-379-5775, or message us on Facebook. Just search WFMY News 2. 

