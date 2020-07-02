RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Severe weather made for a messy day the Triad, but most of all in Randolph County.

Trees were down on roads after a possible tornado touched down in Liberty. We're still waiting on the National Weather Service to confirm a tornado.

The gallery of pictures below suggests a tornado may have gone through Julian Rd. leaving behind a lot of damage. There have not been any reports of injuries.

Heavy damage in Randolph County Wind damage captured along Julian Road in Randolph County Wind damage captured along Julian Road in Randolph County Wind damage captured along Julian Road in Randolph County Wind damage captured along Julian Road in Randolph County Wind damage captured along Julian Road in Randolph County Wind damage captured along Julian Road in Randolph County Wind damage captured along Julian Road in Randolph County Wind damage captured along Julian Road in Randolph County Wind damage captured along Julian Road in Randolph County

If you have any pictures from Randolph County or any part of the Triad you can email myphotos@wfmy.com, text us at 336-379-5775, or message us on Facebook. Just search WFMY News 2.

RELATED: 'I never thought this storm was going to do this damage,' Randolph County family O.K. after tree damages home

RELATED: LIST | School delays, closings for Friday, Feb. 7 due to severe weather

RELATED: Live blog: Storm damage, flooding across the Triad

RELATED: Strong winds cause road sign to dismantle over NC highway

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775