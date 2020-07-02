RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Severe weather made for a messy day the Triad, but most of all in Randolph County.
Trees were down on roads after a possible tornado touched down in Liberty. We're still waiting on the National Weather Service to confirm a tornado.
The gallery of pictures below suggests a tornado may have gone through Julian Rd. leaving behind a lot of damage. There have not been any reports of injuries.
If you have any pictures from Randolph County or any part of the Triad you can email myphotos@wfmy.com, text us at 336-379-5775, or message us on Facebook. Just search WFMY News 2.
