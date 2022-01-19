Guilford County crews continue clearing roads around schools

Crews are working hard to clear those secondary roads that are causing so many issues for drivers.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools announced that most schools will be remote Thursday and all on Friday, despite crews working hard to clear secondary roads that are causing issues for drivers.

WFMY drove around Dudley, Grimsley, Northern Guilford, and Page High School Wednesday and we found that the roads and parking lots were seemingly dry and free from ice. Plows have worked for the last few days trying to clear all roads but it’s the back roads that are still troublesome.

“It’s been pretty hectic but we got a nice crew with us we get the job done everybody gets together and we know what time it is and we get it done,” said Donald VatEaton, an Equipment Operator with the City of Greensboro.

VatEaton spent Wednesday plowing the roads around Page High School and said the past few days, he has worked long hours but he doesn’t mind.

“It’s not difficult or anything like that, we are prepared for it we owe that to the citizens and Greensboro, we work for Greensboro and that’s what we do,” VatEaton said.

Even though the main roads are clear, Guilford County Schools announced that most schools will be learning remotely on Thursday and all remote on Friday.

VatEaton said the back roads are bad and Anthony Adams agrees.

Driving as the second youngest bus driver in the state, 19-year-old Adams said he understands why school is remote but is ready to get back.

"As a bus driver, yes the main roads are clear but we do go down a lot of side streets and a lot of them are covered with trees and have a lot of ice on the ground so once we get down to the side streets it’s hard for us to navigate when we go down there it’s just icy,” Adams said.

And when the bus is on, Adams says every precaution is taken to make sure the students are safe.

“I miss it I love the kids when the kids come back it’s just like a big ball of joy for them we get them back to school and we just know ensuring that their safety is number one,” Adams explains.