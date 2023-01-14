Jesse Maxwell, 32, was working with a crew to clear fallen trees when he was killed in a tragic accident.

Example video title will go here for this video

JASPER, Ga. — A Georgia lineman, and a father of four, was killed Friday night while cleaning up debris after the storms in Jasper County.

Jesse Maxwell, 32, was working with a crew to clear fallen trees when he was killed in a tragic accident. He was trying to restore power to the community, his family said.

Maxwell had FaceTimed one of his daughters before she went to sleep the night before. She isn't used to him being away at bedtime but he wanted to make sure he got to say good night.

Loved ones told 11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross that she had slept in his shirt last night, just to feel close to him. And then his family woke up Saturday morning to the unimaginable.

Maxwell leaves behind his wife Hope, an 11-year-old son, a 7-year-old daughter, a 6-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old son.

Maxwell's family said they are heartbroken and devastated. An online fundraiser has been set up to help support their family during this tragic time.