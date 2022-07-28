Governor Beshear confirmed at least six of those killed were children.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 16 people are dead in eastern Kentucky following this week's catastrophic flash flooding after days of rainfall. Six of those deaths are children.

There are four counties with death tolls. The bulk of those deaths, 11, were in Knott County, Governor Andy Beshear said calling the disaster "devastating."

Beshear says there are nearly 24,000 Kentuckians without power and many without water as of Friday morning.

294 civilians have been rescued and 337 people are being sheltered in Kentucky and the surrounding states. The governor urges anyone in the affected counties to continue to stay safe.

"We don't want to lose anymore people than we have to," Beshear said.

Following a helicopter tour of the devastated areas, the governor said this flood is "by far the worst" he's ever seen.

"Hundreds of homes, their ball fields, their parks, businesses, under more water than I think any of us have ever seen in that area, absolutely impassable in numerous spots, so just devastating," he said Friday afternoon.

There was a glimmer of hope though, Beshear said while touring the area, he saw no fewer than six helicopters actively rescuing people calling to boat crews.

He said many more Kentuckians are still missing, but the exact number isn't reliable due to the level of destruction.

"Communication is still very difficult. We're trying to amplify cell service," Beshear said. "It's going to be very challenging to get a good number, but what people can do is to report their unaccounted loved one."

The governor says those with missing loved ones should email state police at: ksppubaff@ky.gov or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. He said not to call 911.

"We're gonna do out best to find them all," he said.

7/28/22: A Red Cross shelter is also open at: Floyd County Community Center, 7199 KY-80, Langley, KY 41645



If you have been impacted by the recent flash floods, please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). — Kentucky Red Cross (@KYRedCross) July 28, 2022

The governor signed a state of emergency Thursday morning allowing the National Guard to utilize trucks and helicopters to help rescue Kentuckians trapped by high water.

"I believe it will be one of the most significant, deadly floods that we have had in Kentucky in at least a very long time," Beshear said.

The governor said with more rain on the way he expects the death toll to continue to rise throughout the day Friday.

"That number is going to grow, probably more than double," he said in a Twitter video. "We know some of the loss will include children. We may have even lost entire families."

Beshear said this sort of deadly flood is "heartbreaking and something we rarely see."

A Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) response team is on the ground in eastern Kentucky assisting with rescue efforts.

Beshear said federal aid is on the way to 13 counties in the eastern part of the state.

To everyone in Eastern Kentucky, we care about you and we love you. We’re going to do our very best to do everything we can to help you. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 28, 2022

He reassured Kentuckians impacted by the catastrophic flooding that help is on the way and will remain there as long as it's needed.

"We're gonna be there for them today," Beshear said. "We're gonna be there for them once they're safe and when they're thinking of what's next as well."

The governor launched a relief fund, similar to the fund created following the deadly tornadoes in western Kentucky late last year, called the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

Shelters have been established to help displaced people. Those shelters are located in the following state parks:

Pine Mountain State Resort Park

Jenny Wiley State Resort Park

Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park

