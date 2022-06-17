Storm Blog: Live updates on conditions, damage Friday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the high heat sticks around in the Triad for one more day, we could be in store for more severe weather Friday afternoon.
We'll keep you updated on conditions in this severe weather blog. If you have weather damage in your area that you'd like to submit, please text a photo and location to our newsroom text line: 336-379-5775. Please include your name so we will know who to source for the video or photo. Do not put yourself in danger to take a photo.
FRIDAY, JUNE 17, 2022:
5:16 p.m. - Power outages in Forsyth County
5:16 p.m. - Wind picking up in Jamestown
5:10 p.m. - No rain in sight but, lots of wind
5:07 p.m. - Storms rolling through Forsyth and Guilford counties
5:03 p.m. - Tarp on the field at First National Bank Field, Hoppers game will be delayed
4:59 p.m. - High winds and hail
4:58 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davie County
4:53 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Randolph County
4:53 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davidson County
4:43 p.m. - Hail in Kernersville
4:42 p.m. - Pop up storms
4:42 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorms popping up across the Triad
4:41 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yadkin County
4:41 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Stokes County
4:41 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rockingham County
4:40 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caswell County
4:25 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Forsyth County
4:25 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Guilford County
4:25 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davidson County
4:22 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Surry County
4:22 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Patrick County, VA
4:08 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wilkes County
4:08 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alleghany County