High Point starts plowing major roadways after winter storm

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The city of High Point said they started plowing major roadways around 7 p.m. Sunday night.

Justin Gray, High Point Public Services manager, said the reason for this, is because they didn't want to plow too early while sleet and freezing rain was falling and causing an even more slippery surface.

Gray said throughout the day Sunday, the roads have been in bad condition but because of the preparation taken beforehand, it'll help from refreezing going into Sunday night.

"We were able to salt all priority roads this morning that started with the onset of the storm and it will assist in keeping the roadways potentially from refreezing. Brine was also applied at major thoroughfares including bridges and overpasses on Friday evening and Saturday morning which has helped significantly," Gray said.

The city said they have five plow trucks focusing on main roads Sunday night and 13 trucks that will arrive at 7 a.m. Monday to continue the process.