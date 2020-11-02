LEXINGTON, N.C. — The backyard of Katie Addison's Lexington home looks a lot more like a lake than the creek that's underneath all the water.

Her yard flooded after heavy rain came through the Triad on Thursday.

"It just makes you feel like you should’ve moved somewhere else I guess," she said.

Addison says in some places the water is as deep as four feet.

"I personally have never seen this level of flooding," she said.

Addison says the water didn't recede much over the weekend and still covers most of her backyard.

Davidson County says the property is owned by Cunningham Brick, which is no longer in operation.

Davidson County Planner Scott Leonard says back when the company was open, it lined the creek with tile so the creek could continue running and the company could drive over it.

Leonard says eventually, the pipe helping to maintain the flow of water in the creek was crushed, causing water to get backed up onto Addison's property during heavy rainfall.

Leonard says there is a solution in the works. After the county and Cunningham Brick couldn't come to an agreement to fix the problem, Leonard says the county applied for a grant.

That grant money to help fix the issue has been approved, but Leonard says it's being held up in Washington right now as they finalize the grant agreement.

Leonard says the county is hoping to get the money in the next couple of months so they can start on the project by summertime and get the problem fixed.

Addison is happy to hear there's a solution in the works, but she'll on edge every time another large rain event comes around.

"You don’t expect it to happen again until hurricane season but you never really know either, so it kind of puts you sitting there waiting to see what's going to happen," she said.

